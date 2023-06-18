Smithfield
Catherine L. Crum, 86, of Smithfield, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Mon Health Medical Center Morgantown, W.Va.
She was born March 25, 1937, in Uniontown. She is the daughter of the late Homer and Pearl Wilson Krepps.
In addition to her parents, Catherine is predeceased by her son, Charles Jason Crum; two sisters; and one brother.
Catherine is survived by her husband of 58 years, James W. Crum Sr. of Smithfield; children: Steven Patterson (Chris) of Hopwood, Deborah Crofcheck of Waltersburg, Cindy Patterson of Hawaii, and James W. Crum (Sherry) of Smithfield; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
She was a member of the ADGA (American Dairy Goat Association).
Visitation will be held in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME (FARMINGTON) from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday June 18th, and from 10 until the hour of the service at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 19th. Interment will follow at Sansom Cemetery.
