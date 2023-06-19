Smithfield
Catherine L. Crum, 86, of Smithfield, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Mon Health Medical Center Morgantown, W.Va.
She was born March 25, 1937, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Homer and Pearl Wilson Krepps.
In addition to her parents, Catherine was predeceased by her son, Charles Jason Crum; two sisters; and one brother.
Catherine is survived by her husband of 58 years, James W. Crum Sr. of Smithfield; children, Steven Patterson (Chris) of Hopwood, Deborah Crofcheck of Waltersburg, Cindy Patterson of Hawaii, and James W. Crum (Sherry) of Smithfield; six grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
She was a member of the ADGA (American Dairy Goat Association).
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 19, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Tuesday, June 20, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. Interment will follow at Sansom Cemetery.
