Washington
Catherine L. Sible Davanzo, 73, of Washington, formerly of Uniontown, passed peacefully at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Monday, March 2, 2020, with her family by her side.
Born February 13, 1947, in Lemont Furnace, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Julia Basista Sible; beloved wife to the late Joseph A. Davanzo Sr., who passed on January 9, 2019; mother of Joseph R. Davanzo Jr. of Braddock, Rose Marie Davanzo of Uniontown and Melanie M. (Benjamin) Hardy of Washington, with whom she made her home after the death of her husband; grandmother of Jonathan and Dillon Jordan, Miriam, Joel and Frances Hardy and the late Sebastian Davanzo; great-grandmother of Katana Storm; sister of Ronald (Marlene) Sible of Lemont Furnace, Joseph (Gloria) Sible of Uniontown, David (Judy) Sible of Gaithersburg, Md. and Robert (Julia) Sible of Uniontown; the late James and William Sible and an infant sister preceded her in death.
Her uncle and aunt, Stephen and Kate Gebe, were very special to the family having helped raise her. Catherine was a 1965 graduate of North Union High School and the Charleroi Beauty Academy in 1966. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown and was very devoted to her faith. She was a former member of the Christian Mothers and the Catholic War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary and she sold Avon for over 20 years. She had a special group of lifelong friends from North Union known as "the girls" with who she kept up with over the years. She was also a member of St. Patrick's Church in Canonsburg while living with her daughter.
As per her wishes, there will be no visitation. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Therese de Lisieux Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown, at 10 a.m. Monday. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Macrina Cemetery. Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Patrick's School, 200 Murdock Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317, where her grandchildren attend school. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
