Catherine Louise Chenock Kubitza entered into eternal life Saturday, April 18, 2020. She grew up in Southwestern Pennsylvania and moved to Ohio when she married her husband, Steve in 1958. Catherine lived a devout Catholic life and was a caring mother, devoted wife and sincere friend to many. She will be remembered for living a passionate life and being a lifelong fan of Cleveland sports teams.
Catherine was the dearest mother of Stephanie A. (Curt Malone) Kubitza and Steven A. (Judy) Kubitza; devoted grandmother of Steven M. and Allison L. Kubitza.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Steve J. Kubitza; her brothers, Thomas and Lawrence Chenock; and sister Dorothy Szekeres.
Private family services were held. Burial was in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. A Catholic Mass to celebrate Catherine's life will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Wickliffe at a future date.
Arrangements by ORLANDO-DONSANTE- PREVITE FUNERAL HOME of Wickliffe, (440) 943-2466.
