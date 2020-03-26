Fairchance
Catherine Louise Farnsworth Mayfield, 85, of Fairchance, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020.
She was predeceased by her parents; two sisters; one brother; husband Edgar Mayfield; daughter Michelle; and grandson Joey.
Surviving are four sons, Charles "Chuck" Mayfield and wife Meryl, Edgar "Bo" Mayfield and wife Cathy, Daniel Mayfield and Richard Mayfield; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister Sue; nieces; nephews and her loving dog, Pixie.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 27, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. Her private family funeral service will be held Saturday, March 28, with private interment in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
