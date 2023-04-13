Republic
It is with great sadness that the family and friends of Catherine "Katie" M. Kelly announce her peaceful passing Sunday, April 10, 2023.
Katie was preceded in death by her cherished parents, Thomas Kelly and Elizabeth McGuire Kelly; her dear cousin, Roger McGuire; and many beloved feline and canine friends.
Left to cherish Katie's memory are her goddaughter, Sharon Staines; her life-long best friend, Margie Kondrack; her loyal cat, Annie; many nieces, nephews and cousins to whom she was a loving and constant friend; dear friends, Cynthia Illar, Annamarie Mullen, Rachel Lesako, Suzanne Gross, Valerie Kovach and Jennifer Kovach; and all who had the pleasure of meeting and sharing time with her.
Katie was born December 6, 1936, in New York, and enjoyed growing up in Brooklyn. She was a 1954 graduate of Saint Edmund's High School in Brooklyn, N.Y.
She loved attending the theatre and the opera, and had a passion for travel. She shared many adventures with her friends and her cousin, Roger. Katie was exceptionally proud of her Scottish heritage, and the thrill of her lifetime was her 4-month visit to Scotland and Ireland, where she met many relatives.
After moving to Republic with her family, she worked as a secretary at Penn State Fayette. During that time, she began her college studies, and later enjoyed a career as a speech therapist through the Intermediate Unit 1 servicing the Brownsville Area School District.
She was an avid reader, and enjoyed mystery movies and television shows, especially those on the British networks.
Katie was a gifted conversationalist, and loved to spend time with friends, share stories, and discuss current events. She had a sharp memory and recalled every detail of her childhood, her family, and her travels.
Katie's kind soul and compassion for animals led her to rescue many cats, which brought her much joy, during her lifetime.
A devout Catholic, she was a member of Holy Rosary Church until its closing, and was presently a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. She found great comfort in her faith.
Katie's family and friends would like to thank the devoted staff at The Gathering Place, Amedisys Hospice, and her team of personal caregivers for their compassion and dedication to her comfort and happiness.
Katie's family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, 19 Legion Street, Republic, where a prayer service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, April 15. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 50 Jefferson Street, Uniontown. Interment will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Republic.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
