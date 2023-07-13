formerly of Connellsville
Catherine Mae "Toots" Zelasko Pritts, 89, stepped into eternity Friday, June 16, 2023.
She was born in Connellsville to Frank and Mary Serbo Zelasko.
She graduated from Connellsville High School in 1951 and married her high school sweetheart, Robert "Bob" Milligan Pritts.
After his military discharge, Bob and Catherine moved to Findlay, Ohio, for Bob to pursue his undergraduate degree. Thus began a life of living in two states that continued for almost 60 years.
Initially a homemaker, she later owned and operated antique shops in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Catherine and Bob were also owners of WMBS Radio Station in Uniontown.
Catherine was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings and in-laws, Florence and Ray Martinowski, Sophie and Wade Faust, Theresa and Emil Kozak; Bridget and George Sanders, Frank and Diane Zelasko and John Free.
She is survived by her beloved sisters, Stella Free and Mary Louise (Jack) Mullins.
Catherine was a gracious lady and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Robert Michael and Kathleen Pritts of Lakeside, Ohio, and Steven and Tracey Pritts of Perrysburg, Ohio. Catherine will be deeply missed by her grandchildren, Jessica (Timothy) Gilmore, Neal (Jennifer) Pritts, Casey (Joseph) Smeltz, Taylor (Nic Hernandez) Pritts, and Joseph Pritts. She was also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Victoria and Catherine Gilmore, Nolan and Colin Pritts, and Jackson and Stella Smeltz. Also survived by neighbors, Kevin and Sheila Hutchins and their daughters, Kaira and Neika, who were close to her heart.
Catherine cherished friends especially her "Zebulon neighborhood ladies" and dear friends, Grace McCauslin and Florence Bailey. She was a fierce champion of higher education and the University of Findlay, where she supported scholarship programs.
Throughout her life, Catherine provided a wonderful example of serving others. She was known for her hospitality both in Columbus, Ohio and "back in the mountains" at her cabin. There were never too many people that she couldn't find another chair at the table, another plate full of food. Catherine also provided extensive care for friends and relatives over the years, especially Edward and Mary Ellen Dumbauld. Her countless, selfless acts will always be remembered.
Known by family as Toots or Tootsie, she was a blue-eyed beauty whom her husband called, "his Polish Princess."
Catherine was an avid collector of antiques and, when shopping for any item, thrilled to find a bargain. At Christmas and on birthdays, family members would look for that orange discount sticker on their gift so that she could proudly say, "That was 50% off!"
Catherine loved having her home filled with laughter and music. She was a graceful dancer, whether it was polka or waltz or swing. Bob was her lifetime partner on the dance floor; they were magic in each other's arms.
Catherine's friends and family were blessed to watch her live life to the fullest. Her faith in God was deep and abiding and carried her through life's peaks and valleys.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m., the time of a Funeral Mass, Friday, July 14, in St. Raymond of the Mountains Roman Catholic Church, Donegal. Graveside services to follow.
Donations can be made, in Catherine's name, to Nationwide Children's Hospital at https://www.nationwidechildren.org, or to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.