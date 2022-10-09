Uniontown
It is with great sadness that the loving family of Catherine "Toots" Maruca, 90, of Uniontown, announce her passing Thursday, October 6, 2022, in LaFayette Manor.
Toots never stopped fighting and maintained her positive, loving countenance throughtout her illness. She greeted everyone with her signature smile and always thanked them for visiting her, never questioning why she had to suffer the dreadful effects of ALS. She lived a simple life, providing love and joy to her many friends and family.
Toots rejoins her loved ones who predeceased her; her parents, Fred and Molly Giardini; her husband, Frank, to whom she was married to for 63 years; and her brothers, Bill, Dom and Lee (DeeDee).
Toots was widely known as Mom Maruca to people she encountered in her lifelong home of Uniontown. She and her husband owned and operated Mom Maruca's Pizza Shop on Gallatin Avenue for many years. Though humble by nature, Toots loved to discuss her family. She dearly loved her son, Gregg and his wife, Donna, who cared for her with complete love and devotion, not just through her illness, but throughout her life.
Her eyes lit up when anyone mentioned Gregg and Donna's children, Angela (Stephen) Andursky, and Gregg, Jr. She was overjoyed with the addition of her great-grandchildren, Olivia and Lucas, to the family. Although she did not have the opportunity to be with them as much as she had always hoped.
Toots is also survived by her son, Terry and his children, Ben, Becky and Victoria; as well as a great-grandson, Theodore, whom she loved from afar.
In addition to her siblings, Joann Marcinko (Bill), Fred Giardini (Rachel) and Rich Giardini (Melanie), Toots is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She was especially close to her cousins, Denise Cicconi, Stephanie Franty, Dolores and Stephen Hrin, and her best friend, Linda Yezioro with whom she spoke to daily.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to everyone at Beechwood Court, LaFayette Manor and Amedisys Hospice who cared for Toots; they went above and beyond their job responsibilities, treating Toots and her family with the utmost respect, care and love.
Toots was a role model for all. She lived her life with no judgements, resentment or ill will. Instead, she chose to spread love and acceptance. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, perhaps any unsolicited act of kindness for some poor, unfortunate soul, in her name, would bring a smile to her face as she looks down on all of us from her heavenly home.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Entombment will be held in Sylban Heights Mausoleum, Uniontown.
Charities that were near to her heart were St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 2151, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101-2151, and The ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Millvale, PA 15209.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.