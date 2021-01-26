Flatwoods
Catherine Marie Voytek Shimshock, 87, of Flatwoods, formerly of Miller Farm, died peacefully, Sunday, January 24, 2021, at the home of her niece and nephew, Roseanne and Eugene Thomas, with whom she resided. Catherine was born April 23, 1933, to the late Casper and Rosalia Kasa Voytek.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Shimshock in 2000; four brothers, Andrew, Joseph, Frank and Albert Voytek; and one sister, Agnes Frost.
She is survived by two sisters, Helen Pollick and Justine Hadenak; a brother, Steven Voytek and his wife Josephine; sisters-in-law, Erma Voytek and Joan Voytek; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Catherine was a member of the former St. Procopius Roman Catholic Church of New Salem until its closing and was currently a member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church of Footedale. Catherine, known to all as "Aunt Katie," was a homemaker and a proud military wife, who loved her family and her faith. When she wasn't praying, Aunt Katie enjoyed watching Family Feud and The Hallmark Channel.
The family would like to thank her caretakers from Amedisys, especially Nicole Miller.
Friends will be received at THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, at which time a Prayer Service will be conducted. A Funeral Mass will follow at 1 p.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Footedale Site, 528 Footedale Road, New Salem, with Rev. Father William G. Berkey officiating. Interment will be held in LaFayette Memorial Park. Under state mandate and at the request of the family, masks are required. Please maintain social distancing and limit your visitation time to allow all family and friends to visit. The family thanks you for understanding.
