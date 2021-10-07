Uniontown
Catherine Mary Holt, 61, of Uniontown, passed away, with her loving husband by her side, Monday, October 4, 2021, in Ruby Memorial.
She was born September 24, 1960, in Manitowoc, Wis.
Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Bill Holt; four children, Jennifer Holt, Tony (Darla) Holt, Charles Holt and Daniel Holt; grandson, Garrett Holt; her parents, Donald and Nora Kohlbeck; eight siblings, Jean (Richard) Rencher, Barbara (Mike) Elles, Nancy Christy, June Kohlbeck, Peggy (Paul) St. Martin, Frank (Annette) Kohlbeck, Stephen (Holly) Kohlbeck, and Michael (Stacey) Kohlbeck; nieces and nephews; and mother-in-law, Pearl Holt and her family.
Preceding her in death were her nieces, Nora Margaret Krzeminski and Michelle Renee Rencher; nephew, Jeremy Luke Rencher; brother-in-law, Howard Chagnon; and her father-in-law, William Holt.
The family will greet friends and family from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 7, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. blessing service, with Rev. Douglas E. Dorula officiating, Friday, October 8, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Interment will follow in Pleasant View I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Smithfield.
