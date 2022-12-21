Catherine Miller Valentine

McClellandtown
Catherine "Katie" Miller Valentine, 87, of McClellandtown, passed away, in her home, Sunday, December 18, 2022.
She was born October 15, 1935, in Vestaburg, a daughter of the late Jacob and Ella Mae Brownstone Miller.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe "Mickey" Valentine; son, Roscoe "Rocky" Valentine; her grandson, Roscoe "Rocky" Valentine, Jr.; and great-great-grandchildren, RyLeigh and Gunner; grandson-in-law, Harry "Bucky" King, Jr.; brother, Bob Miller; and sisters, Pracilla Miller and Audrey Boyd.
Catherine is survived by her two daughters, Lori Valentine and Delores Byers; four sons, Michael (Stella) Valentine, Gerald (Kim) Valentine, Dwayne (Sandy) Valentine, Delbert (Shelly) Valentine; daughter-in-law, Diane Valentine; along with 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and many great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Martha Knox and Jessie Adams; and many nieces and nephews.
A very special thank you to her daughter-in-law, Diane Valentine, for taking such loving care of Catherine "Katie".
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 22, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, where visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, December 23, with Pastor Virginia Eberhart officiating. Interment will follow in Salem View Cemetery, New Salem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.