Masontown
Catherine Popovich, 74, of Masontown, passed away February 13, 2021, at Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown.
She was born in McKees Rocks, August 12, 1946, a daughter of the late Julius and Mary Sivy Schmidt.
Catherine was a graduate of Uniontown High School class of 1964. Before retiring, she was employed in the Housekeeping Department at Mt. Macrina Manor.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Frank Popovich; and brother, Julius James Schmidt.
She is survived by her daughter, Sonya and son-in-law Tom Cofone; grandchildren, Dylan and Jordan; stepson, Jerry (Carrolle) Popovich; brother, Bob (Betty) Schmidt; sister-in-law, Alice Schmidt; brothers-in-law, Sam Popovich and Andrew Popovich; several nieces and nephews; and her special furry friends, Kobe and Chewie.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 4 to 7 p.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, February 16, in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father William G. Berkey officiating. Interment will be private.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and service.
