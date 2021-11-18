Catherine Regets

Fredericktown
Catherine "Cathy" Regets, 73, of Fredericktown, formerly of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021, in Presbyterian Senior Care, Washington.
She was born September 15, 1948, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late John S. and Josephine Strednak Regets.
Cathy was a 1966 graduate of Beth Center High School, and a 1969 graduate of California University of Pennsylvania.
Ms. Regets was employed by Fayette County as the supervisor of the county's Public Assistance Program. She was also the supervisor of the Energy Assistance Program of Fayette County.
Cathy was a lifelong member of the St. Katherine Parish.
Cathy loved animals and traveling. Collecting shells at the beach was another of her passions.
Surviving is a brother, Thomas "Tom" Regets (Deborah) of Washington; two sisters, Judy Queen of Fredericktown and Nancy Regets of Washington. Also surviving is one niece and four nephews.
In addition to Cathy's immediate family, is a loyal and attentive friend, Jane Conaway. For 50 years Jane would travel every Tuesday to wherever Cathy was to help care for her friend. Cathy's family will forever be grateful for Jane's devotion and help in caring for Cathy.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, is her lifelong companion, Anthony "Tony" Serafino, who passed away September 12, 2015.
Friends were received in Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, where a Blessing Service was held, with the Rev. Edward Yuhas officiating. Interment was private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions honoring Cathy may be sent to the Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searights at Hebert Road, Uniontown, or Gateway Hospice, 95 W. Beau Street, Suite 510, Washington.
Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
