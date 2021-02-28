Smithfield
Catherine S. Swenglish, 90, of Smithfield, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, in Mon General Hospital. She was born July 9, 1930, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Oren Smith and Hazel Myers Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Swenglish; grandson Tyler C. Swenglish; and brothers Oren Smith Jr. and Roy Smith.
Catherine was a 1948 graduate of Georges High School. She was a member of St. Mary the Nativity Roman Catholic Church and also attended St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church. Catherine worked as a bookkeeper for Swenglish & Sons, Inc. She was a member of the National Slovak Society.
Left to cherish Catherine's memory are her sons, Charles Swenglish and wife Marian, Carl R. "Rob" Swenglish and wife Darla, and Curt R. Swenglish and wife Cindy, all of Smithfield; her grandchildren, Courtney and husband Jacob Magerko, Clay and fiancee Kaela Myers, Ethan and wife Claire, Crista; great-grandson Jakobe Magerko; her brothers, Eugene R. Smith and wife Betty of Uniontown, and Ronald N. Smith and wife Martha of Fairchance.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Services will be private for the family. A Funeral Mass will be open to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 27, in St. Therese Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Catherine can be made to: Tyler Charles Swenglish Memorial Fund, CFFC, 5 South Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401 (the check must be payable to CFFC and read Tyler Charles Swenglish Memorial Fund in the memo); or Alzheimers Foundation, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
The family extends a special thank you to Aggie Home Care, Doris Moats, Kim Sutton, Melissa Kisner, Robin Kisner and Genie Stender for their compassionate and wonderful care of Catherine.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
