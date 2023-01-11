Perryopolis
Catherine T. Traynor Orsini, 95, of Perryopolis, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, in AHN Jefferson Hospital, Jefferson Hills. Born November 28, 1927, in New Salem, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary Gallagher Traynor.
A resident of Perryopolis for the past 68 years, Mrs. Orsini was a member of St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church.
Catherine was a homemaker and owned and operated their family business, Orsini’s Greenhouse, Perryopolis. She enjoyed her daily tea, was an animal lover, enjoyed traveling and was very proud of her Irish heritage. Catherine’s greatest joy was spending time with and helping to raise her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Alfred Orsini, to whom she was married to for 68 years; daughter and son-in-law, Colleen and Jake Pontoriero of Perryopolis; son, Randy Orsini of Perryopolis; three grandchildren, Kyler Pontoriero, Kayleen Pontoriero, Katie Orsini; and numerous nieces and nephews to whom she was very close to.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, John and Tom Traynor; and sister, Mary Wells.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 12, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515, where prayers of transfer will be held at 10 a.m. Friday followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. John The Baptist RC Church, with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant. Entombment will take place in LaFayette Memorial Park. Members of St. John the Baptist Church will pray the rosary for the departed soul of Catherine at 3 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
The family would also wish to thank all of the close family and friends that assisted with Mom’s care.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.