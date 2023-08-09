Uniontown Cathlena Danko, 61, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born June 16, 1962, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Victor and Dorothy Smith Danko. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cindy Rashall. She is survived by her companion for many years, Larry Lape; her brother, Victor (Patricia) Danko; her sisters, Cheryl (Louis) Johnson, Deana and Paula Danko. Many nieces and nephews also survive. She loved horses. A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the time of a service, Thursday, August 10, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
