Winston-Salem, N.C., formerly of Uniontown
Cathryn Ann Phelan Sages, 73, of Winston-Salem, N.C., formerly of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, September 23, 2022.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, on from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, and until 9:30 am. on Saturday, when Prayers of Transfer will be said, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 10 a.m. in St. John's Roman Catholic Church, 52 Jefferson Street, Uniontown. Interment will be private.
The ladies of St. John's Catholic Church will hold a Parish Prayer Vigil at 6:30 p.m., Friday evening, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Kay be made to the Center for Exceptional Children C/O Kay Sages Sensory Playground, 2315 Coliseum Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.
