Winston-Salem, N.C., formerly of Uniontown
Cathryn Ann Phelan Sages, 73, of Winston-Salem, N.C., formerly of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, September 23, 2022. She was born December 30, 1948, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, James Phillip Phelan, Jr. and Ada L. Barnes Phelan; brother, Phillip Phelan, III; and sister, Mary Barbara Phelan.
“Kay”, as she was affectionately known, had attended St. John’s Elementary and High School, and worked as an optician, at Walmart, for over 20 years. She had been a nanny to Laura and Rachel Olsavicky, whom she loved as her own. 18 years ago, Kay moved with her husband to North Carolina, where she volunteered at the Special Children’s Center.
She loved her family, loved to read and will always be remembered for her cooking and baking, and her yearly open house, Christmas Eve parties. Kay will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Surviving is her loving husband, Harry, who was at her side to the very end; son, Harry Sages (Hillary); grandsons, Dominic and Owen; daughter, Angela Marie and her fiance, Juan McCargo; brother, Patrick W. Phelan; sister, Kathleen Smitley (Ray); and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, on from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, and until 9:30 am. on Saturday, when Prayers of Transfer will be said, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 10 a.m. in St. John’s Roman Catholic Church, 52 Jefferson Street, Uniontown. Interment will be private.
The ladies of St. John’s Catholic Church will hold a Parish Prayer Vigil at 6:30 p.m., Friday evening, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Kay be made to the Center for Exceptional Children C/O Kay Sages Sensory Playground, 2315 Coliseum Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.
