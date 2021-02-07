Isabella
Cathy A. Kelly, 59, of Isabella, passed away in her home Wednesday, February 3, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. Cathy was born November 18, 1961, in Greensburg, a daughter of John and the late Anna Kelly.
She was employed by Census International of Uniontown. Cathy was an avid woodworker and enjoyed spending her time in the workshop in her home.
Cathy is survived by her loving companion, Keith William Lloyd.
As per Cathy's wishes, all services will be private and under the care of the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME.
