Uniontown
Cathy Ann Armbrust Johnson, 68, of Uniontown, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022. She was born March 19, 1953, in Mount Pleasant, a daughter of the late Milford D. Armbrust and Helen M. Nagy Armbrust.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in the death by her husband, Patrick Johnson; and her cats, Amy, Barnie, Kadie and Honey.
Cathy enjoyed riding motorcycles, cooking, crocheting, playing piano and loved animals. She was a member of Saint Therese de Liseux Roman Catholic Church.
Left to cherish Cathy's memory are her loving daughters, Tabitha A. Johnson Settle and granddaughter, Abigail Settle, both of Uniontown, and sister Pamela Mains of Mount Pleasant; a nephew, Damian Cabrera of State College; and her fur babies, Boy and Mikey.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will meet from 3 to 6 p.m., the time of a blessing service celebrating Cathy's life, Tuesday, March 15. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the Facebook page.
