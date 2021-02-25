Uniontown
Cathy Ann Springer Young, 62, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born January 14, 1959, in Uniontown.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Friday, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required during the visitation and services.
