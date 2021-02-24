Uniontown
Cathy Ann Springer Young, 62, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born January 14, 1959, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles Franklin Springer Sr. and Della Metts Springer; her husband, Joseph Edward Young; three siblings, Charles Franklin Springer Jr., Peggy Sue Springer and Nancy Springer; and a best friend, Debbie Rollison.
Cathy graduated from Fairchance Georges High School, was a home health aide for many years and once owned and operated the Northside Market. She was a member of Amvets General Marshall Post 103 in Hopwood and an avid animal lover. Cathy was the most beautiful and loving aunt. She was the most beautiful soul you would ever meet and our lives are the better for having had her with us.
Surviving are three stepsons, Jason, Jeremy and Justin Young; nieces and nephews, Charlotte Cramer and husband Marshall of Adah, Christine Teets of Hopwood, Kelly Teets, Lori Wilson and husband Kevin of Uniontown, Heather Springer and Eric Springer Sr., both of Uniontown; sister-in-law, Laurel Springer; loving great-nieces and nephews, Patrick, Brandon, Eric Jr., Ray, Christopher, Brooke, Carlee, Lacie and CJ; numerous great-great-nieces and nephews; her two best friends and her "golden girls", Debbie (Monk) Grey and Brian and Linda "Lou" Korchak; and Cathy's two fur babies, Bella and Daisy.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Friday, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required during the visitation and services.
