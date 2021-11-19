Vanderbilt
Cathy L. McMullen Hiles, 75, of Vanderbilt, passed Monday, November 15, 2021. She was born November 29, 1945, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Herbert and Virginia Keffer McMullen.
She was the beloved wife of the late Dwaine Hiles; mother of Jason (Megan) Dill of Canonsburg and Jamie (Putt) Zawislan of Connellsville; grandmother of Cameron Dill and Zane Zawislan; sister of Mickey McMullen of Florida, Carol Byrne of Greensburg and Linda Mandell of the state of California; several nieces and nephews also survive her.
Cathy was a healthcare worker in health services. She loved football, especially her team, the San Francisco 49'ers.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, her family suggests memorial contributions to the Humane Society/no kill shelters in her memory.
Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown.
