Smithfield
Cecelia "Cel" Baranek, 78, of Smithfield, went to meet her Lord Jesus Christ June 26, 2021.
Cel was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Anna Baranek; brothers, Joseph "Sonny" Baranek and Alexander Papio; brother-in-law, Harold Kazanchy and aunt, Marion Gurlusky.
Cecelia is survived by her sisters, Eleanor Kazanchy, Mary Losurdo and husband Michael, Elizabeth Popovich and husband Andrew; along with cousins, nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. Whitmarsh FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Everyone is invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, in SS. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church, 50 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance, with Rev. Douglas E. Dorula officiating.
Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Fairchance.
