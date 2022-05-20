Masontown
Cecelia Denise Mullen Kotyuha, 85, of Masontown, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital, with her loving family by her side.
She was born January 9, 1937, in Orient, to the late Peter J. and Veronica Ksenzak Mullen.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, George Kotyuha; infant twin daughters; infant brother, Thomas; brother, Joseph; sisters, Kay, Frances, Veronica, Mary, Eileen and Jane; and a granddaughter, Molly.
Cecelia is survived by her children, Gregory Kotyuha of Jefferson, George Kotyuha, Jr. (Cindy) of Smock, Nadine Morgan (Robert) of Smock, Kimberly Walt (Paul) of Uniontown, Andrea Lehman (Scot) of Uledi, and Cheryl Kotyuha and fiance Ian Kelly of Fairchance; 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sisters, Joan Cech and Bernadette Livingston.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 20, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, where a Panachida Service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, May 21. A Divine Liturgy will follow at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Uniontown, with the Rev. Fr. Vasyl Symyon as celebrant. Interment in Mt. Macrina Cemetery. A Parastas Service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.