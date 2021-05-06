Vestaburg
Cecelia E. Mowl, 84, of Vestaburg, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, in her home.
She was born May 29, 1936, in Leisenring, a daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Sankey Skoloda.
Mrs. Mowl was a 1954 graduate of Beth Joint High School and earned an Associate degree in Office Management from Penn Commercial.
On May 20, 1964, she married Charles J. "Chuck" Mowl Jr., who passed away April 10, 2014.
Mrs. Mowl was employed from 1965-2021 as a legal secretary with Moschetta Law Firm and was formerly employed in the Washington County Prothonotary Office, served as secretary of Pony League Baseball, and Vestaburg New Hill Joint Authority. She also served as a notary.
Cecelia was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Richeyville Campus, and American Legion Post #391 Ladies Auxiliary.
Mrs. Mowl was very artistic; she enjoyed painting, crocheting and knitting. She also enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, Pittsburgh sports, NASCAR racing and helping people.
Surviving are three daughters, Lisa Mayton (Dave) of Vestaburg, Regina King (Todd) of West Brownsville and Stacey Crowford of Pittsburgh; three grandchildren, Caty Beck (Edward), Brandi Mayton and Wyatt Crawford; one great-grandchild, Joey Beck; one sister, Dorothy Rhodes of West Grove; and one brother, Raymond Skoloda of Lewisberry.
Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, is a grandson, David Mayton.
All services are private and under the direction of GREENLEE'S FREDERICKTOWN FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown.
Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
