Brownsville
Cecelia F. Kaparic, 91, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Generations Elder Care.
She was born on October 2, 1930 in Footedale, daughter of the late John and Agnes Polczyniski Mackowiak
Cecelia was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church of Footedale, and also a member of the Christian Mothers.
She was the owner of Cyl's Art Villa in Brownsville, for many years.
Cecelia also was employed at Metzler's and J.C. Penney Department Stores.
Besides her parents, Cecelia was preceded in death by her husband, George Kaparic; sister, Leona Kois; and infant brother and sister, John and Mary Ann.
She is survived by her two sisters, Clara Clark of Balsinger and Dolores Palaisa and husband Robert of Garfield Heights, Ohio; brother, Anthony Mackowiak of Balsinger; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, whom she loved dearly.
Visitation and Funeral Mass are private for her immediate family only. Burial will take place in St. Thomas Cemetery, Footedale.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem.
