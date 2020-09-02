Uniontown
Cecelia J. May, 74, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, in the Cherry Tree Nursing Center. Cecelia was born February 4, 1946, in Uniontown, a daughter of Steve and Cecelia Nigriny.
Cecelia leaves behind her husband of 53 years, Robert May Sr.; and her children, Kimberly Ann May and wife Carrie, Dorothy Jean Harrington and husband Harry, Amanda Lyn May and husband Jimmy Whitley, and Robert May Jr. and wife Christina; her granddaughters, Carrie Rittenhouse-Thomas, Ashley May, Brittany May, Emilee May and Mackenzie Whitley; her great-grandsons, Rowan and Finnley; and her brother, Jack Nigriny and wife Cathy.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, September 3, in THE THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Senior Life of Uniontown, Valley Sportsman Club, Frankie May and Illena May.
