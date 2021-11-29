Cecelia Patterson

Keisterville
Cecelia “Cel” Patterson, 83, of Keisterville, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born November 21, 1938, in Paterson, N.J., a daughter of the late Matthew and Mary Bobish Cholewka.
Cel was the head waitress for many years at The Coal Baron Restaurant. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved her dog, Goosey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 24 years, Dale Patterson; brother, Matthew Cholewka.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Tammy Patterson; granddaughter, Ashley Erjavec and husband Joseph; also survived by many nieces and nephews, especially Danny, Debbie, Rick, Denise, Ann Marie, and their families.
As per Cel’s wishes, services will be private and under the care of DEARTH FUNERAL HOME.
