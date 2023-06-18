Uniontown
Cecelia Sullivan Arthur, 87, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Lena Coburn Sullivan, and was the last surviving member of her family.
Cecelia was predeceased by an infant daughter, Barbara Lee; six sisters; and four brothers.
Cecelia worked as a dental assistant, for 30+ years, for Dr. Charles Yezbak. She also worked along side son, Donald, to make Byers Market, Connellsville Street, Uniontown, a successful family owned business.
Her greatest pride was raising her five children as a single mother. She instilled in her children a strong work ethic, a faith in God and sense of humor. Nobody loved life more than our mother.
Surviving are her children: Donald Arthur (Jamie Price), Mark Arthur (Lisa McGarrity), David Arthur (Cindy), Rita Byers (Timothy) and Nancy Myers (Edward); grandchildren: David Byers, Thomas Byers (Gina), Mary Byers, Anna Myers, Joseph Myers, Christine Arthur, Elizabeth Arthur and Mark Arthur; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday June 19, 2023. Prayers of Transfer will be said at 9:15 a.m., followed by mass of christian burial at 10 a.m. on Tuesday June 20, 2023, in Saint John the Evangelist Roman Chatholic Church. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
