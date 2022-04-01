Uniontown
Cecelia Yvonne Utlak, 68, of Uniontown, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. Cecelia was born February 26, 1954, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Stephan J. Utlak and Jennie Mogelluzzo Utlak.
Cecelia was a member of St. Mary Nativity Church in Uniontown.
Cel graduated from Laurel Highlands High School in 1972. After graduation, she began her work career with Rockwell International, now Sensus Technologies, where she retired after more than 30 years of service. She loved to play bingo, crochet, watch Hallmark movies, play cards, at which she was unbeatable, and spending time with her nieces and nephews.
Left to cherish her memory are siblings, Mary Ann (Ron) Fouch of Canonsburg, Russell (Nancy) Utlak of Blythewood, S.C., and Jacqueline (George) Wilhelm of Hopwood; nieces and nephews, April Downs (Dale), Christopher Downs, Gregory (Tessa) Fouch, Lyndsay Fouch, James (Samantha) Wilhelm, Stephen Utlak (Nessha), Wyatt and Lauren Wilhelm; and great-nieces and nephew, Mackenzie Fouch, Berra Larkin, Leah and Abby Wilhelm, and Elyse and Ripken Fouch.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Utlak Downs; and a brother, Stephen Utlak.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 1, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. A parish vigil prayer service will be held at 5 p.m. Visitation continues until 9:30 a.m. Saturday April 2, when prayers of transfer will be said, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church. Interment will be private for the family and will follow in St. John's Byzantine Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
