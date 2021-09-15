New Geneva
Cecil Everett Foyles, 94, of New Geneva, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in his home.
He was born May 15, 1927, in Fairmont, W.Va., a son of the late Cecil and Debbie Foyles Sharp.
Cecil served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was a member of the Point Marion Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Eagles.
Before retiring, he was employed as a coal miner at Consol Coal Company.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Douglas Allen Foyles; brother William; and sisters Ann and Bert. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He is survived by his wife, Maggie Durst Foyles; children Charles E. Foyles, Kathy Corob, Kenny Foyles, Linda Clark, Roger Foyles and Brenda Smith; four stepchildren, Charles Provance, Chris Provance, Curtis Provance and Eric Provance; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren and one stepgreat-grandchild.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 16, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, September 17, in the funeral home chapel.
Interment follows at Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva.
Military Rites accorded by the Point Marion Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 747 and the American Legion Post 499.
