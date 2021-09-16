New Geneva
Cecil Everett Foyles, 94, of New Geneva, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in his home.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 16, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, September 17, in the funeral home chapel.
Interment follows at Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva.
Military Rites accorded by the Point Marion Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 747 and the American Legion Post 499.
