Star Junction
Cecil Fisher, 84, of Star Junction, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Uniontown Hospital.
Visitation at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday August 3, 2023, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday August 4, 2023. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Full military honors will be accorded at the funeral home after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask for memorial donations to: https://mealtrain.com/319rmw.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.