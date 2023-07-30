Star Junction
Cecil Fisher, 84, of Star Junction, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Uniontown Hospital.
Born December 24, 1938, in Vindex, Md., son of the late Charles Ray and Mary Mayne Fisher. Beloved husband of 62 years to Connie Skov Fisher.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Conteen; his brother, James R. Fisher; his sons, Terry Fisher and Glenn Fisher; and his grandson, Michael Lee Salko.
In addition to his wife, Connie, he is survived by his children, Tina Rae Harris of Perryopolis and Tammy Ann Axton of Uniontown; his grandchildren: Kristina Myers, Shelley Culbreath, Veronica Morrison, Deborah Axton-Schock, William Axton, James Salko, Jalynn Fisher and Cody Fisher; his great-grandchildren: Dylan Higby, Gianna Myers, Katelynn Tennant, Michaela Culbreath, Jonah Culbreath, Damari Thomas, Cynthia Morrison, Michael Morrison, Thomas Morrison, Nathan Carini, Tyler Carini, Jocelyn Axton, Jasmine Axton, Braden Schock, Karissa Axton, LeAnn Axton, Shane Axton, November Rayne and Daisy Mae; and a great-great-granddaughter, Adeline Nicole Carini.
Cecil was an Air Force Veteran, he was a welder and truck driver. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, camping, riding on his boat and loved fixing things. His favorite saying was " chasing the dog and kicking the cat, and trying to catch the old lady"
Visitation at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday August 3, 2023, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday August 4, 2023. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Full military honors will be accorded at the funeral home after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask for memorial donations to: https://mealtrain.com/319rmw.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com
