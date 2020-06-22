Perryopolis
Cecilia Kalman Lesho, 91, of Falmouth, Mass., formerly of Perryopolis, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born in Perryopolis August 30, 1928, a daughter of Andrew and Anna Mutnansky Kalman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George E. Lesho; siblings, Mary Matzus, Libby Rusnak, Mathilda Olinzock, Helen Littlefield, John Kalman, Margaret Jackson and Cyril Kalman.
She retired from the United States Postal Service.
Cecelia is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynne Lesho and Mark Maragni; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cecelia's family will receive friends and relatives from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where Prayers of Transfer will be said at 10 a.m. Thursday, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, with Father Efren Ambre as celebrant.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Michael J Fox Parkinson's Foundation https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate/help-us-find-parkinsons-cure or St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St Nicholas Cemetery, Perryopolis.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
