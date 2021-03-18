Pittsburgh
Cedric "Uncle Brother" Kenneth McCarthy was born September 9, 1955, to Ann Eerlene Parchmont McCarthy and Kenneth Lawrence McCarthy. Cedric unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Cedric leaves behind three daughters and one son, Brittany McCarthy, Brianna McCarthy, Constance "Connie" McCarthy, and Brandon Thomas. He also leaves behind many family members and friends who loved him dearly.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 19, in Lantz Funeral Home, 437 East Main Street, Uniontown. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday. A memorial service will be held at another time when it is safe for loved ones to gather again.
