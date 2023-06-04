Richard “George” Kallis, of West Brownsville, passed away March 30, 2023, at Rolling Meadows in Waynesburg.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. in American Legion Post 940 in West Brownsville, on June 9, 2023.
Sunday, June 4, 2023 5:06 AM
