Chad Michael Jordan, 40, of Jefferson, was tragically taken from us Friday, December 11, 2020, as a result of a violent crime. He was a son of Tina Noska and husband Gary of Masontown, and John Jordan and wife Barb of McClellandtown.
He had a close bond with his siblings, John "John Boy" Jordan Jr. of Waynesburg, Joseph Jordan of Uniontown, Danny Jordan of McClellandtown, Brandi Newman (Gary) of Point Marion and Myra Petlevich (Ryan) of Uniontown.
Chad adored his nieces and nephews, Hayleigh Jordan, Taylor Tubbs, Alexis Michels, Gary Ray Newman Jr. and Logan Micheal Eli Newman, (named after his uncle Chad). A young lady also held a very special place in his heart, having raised and loved her as his own daughter, Katelyn Orndoff of Morgantown, W.Va.
Chad attended Carmichaels Area High School and was a drywall hanger. At one time he started his own business, Jordan's Drywall. He was brilliant and had a photographic memory (which worked against him at times), was so quick witted and always ready to have a good time.
He loved his dogs, especially Corona. His favorite past-time was fishing. He loved it! He also had a great dynamic with kids, having tremendous patience in teaching any child new skills and had no problem acting like a complete idiot to make them laugh!
He had a heart of gold and a smile that would light up any room, ornery from the day he was born. When he loved, he loved hard; and when he messed up, he messed up even harder. He fought his demons most of his life; a battle he could never overcome. A battle he lost his life over.
There will be no service at this time. We will have a celebration of Chad's life at a later date. He would have wanted that from all of us.
