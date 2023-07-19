formerly of Brownsville and Uniontown
Chama Gue Liston, 93, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, of natural causes after a long illness.
She was a lifelong resident of Brownsville and Uniontown, and moved to Milford, Conn., in 2021 to be near her son and his family.
Charma was preceded in death in 2020 by her husband of 68 years, Thomas Frederick Liston; and previously by her daughter, Leslie Ann Collins; her father, John Gue; and her mother, Agnes Gue.
She is survived by her son, Kevin (Bonnie) Liston; her three grandchildren, Brandon (Sarah) Collins, Patrick (Jenny) Collins, and Timothy (Samantha) Liston; along with seven great- grandchildren, Annabelle Collins, Kaleb Collins, Rhys Collins, Carter Liston, Chase Liston, Lucy Collins, and Jolie Collins.
Charma and Tom grew up next door to each other in Brownsville, where she attended Brownsville High School and played French horn in the marching band.
She was a telephone operator for Bell Telephone and later for the Brownsville Hospital.
She especially loved her life in Brownsville, where she raised their family, enjoyed picnics at the Nixon Gun Club, preserved the bounty of their large garden, and socialized with friends. Later in life she and Tom loved to travel, especially to Williamsburg, Va. and Ireland. She especially enjoyed getting lost in child's play and reading books with her great-grandchildren.
The West Haven Funeral Home, 662 Savin Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516, will manage her funeral. Interment will be at the Lafayette Cemetery in Brownsville at a future date.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Cancer Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.