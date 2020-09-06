Belle Vernon
Charleen Lucille Dera, 69, of Washington Township, Belle Vernon, passed away, in her home, August 28, 2020. She was born November 27, 1950, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Hega Kostalansky. Charleen was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Dera.
Charleen's professional funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
