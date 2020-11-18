McClellandtown
Charlene G. King Hardin, 80, of McClellandtown, passed away peacefully, in Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Monday, November 16, 2020.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ora King; sons Edward “Butch” Hardin and John Hardin; siblings Marlene Myers, John King and Denise “Ellen” Chuska.
She is survived by her children, Patricia “Patty” Warman and husband Scott, Dale Hardin, and Lora “Kitten” Kuritz and husband Thomas; also survived by grandchildren Amber (Joel), K.J., Nevin, Nathan, Summer, Shaylyn and Will; her great-grandchildren, Cadance, Jaxon, Braydon and Carson.
As per Charlene’s wishes, there will be no viewing and the service is private.
Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
