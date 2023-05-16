McClellandtown
Charlene Gaster Homer, 74, of McClellandtown, passed away, in her home, Sunday, May 14, 2023, with her family by her side.
Charlene was born February 19, 1949, a daughter of William and Sue Molten Gaster.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Gaster; and her brother, Bobby Gaster.
Charlene enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She loved to socialize; she never met a stranger. She also enjoyed baking and polkas.
Charlene is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Andrew Homer; children, Andrew Homer of McClellandtown and Amanda Homer of Uniontown; granddaughter, Josslyn Homer of West Virginia; sister, Cheryl Frasconi and husband Paul of Uniontown; her mother, Sue Gaster of Uniontown; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, in the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director. Interment is private.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.