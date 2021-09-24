Uniontown
Charlene Lavanda Thomas Blackstone, 80, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, with her loving family by her side.
She was born December 29, 1940, in Smock.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles Edward and Ida Mosako Thomas; her husband of 57 years, Wilbert Blackstone; brothers, Daniel Richard and Ronald Elmer; and her sister, Lina Thomas.
Surviving are her children, Wilbert Allen Blackstone and girlfriend Chrissy Chuey, Linda Blackstone-Nick and boyfriend Ed Rodeheaver, Cindy Blackstone Seal and husband Donald, Raelynn Blackstone Gibbs and husband Robert, and Bobbi Sue Blackstone Franczyk and husband Pete; grandchildren, Sarah and Jacob Blackstone, Haley Nick, Hannah Blackstone, Amanda, Justin, Jessica and Mason Gibbs, Ashley, Joshua and Christian Franczyk, and Kayla and Nick Seal; sisters and brothers, Gloria Kostelnik, Charles Thomas, Samuel Thomas, Ada Clark (Bob), Lelia Thomas, Barry Thomas (Ramona) and Bruce Thomas (Ida); brother-in-law, Richard Blackstone (Judy); and several nieces and nephews.
Charlene was employed at McCrory’s for more than 30 years as a cook. She was a member of Amvets Post 103 Ladies Auxiliary. She also enjoyed spending time at the Amvets, playing bingo, playing cards, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 26, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, September 27, in the funeral home, with Pastor Travis Edgar officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.