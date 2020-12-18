On December 16, 2020, Charlene Sinclair Augustine went home to be with her Lord.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Duncan "Eugene" Sinclair; daughter Kimberly Berthlotte; son Micky McDade; sister Elizabeth Bower; parents, Duncan and Lottie Sinclair; brother Robert Sinclair.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 30 years, Joseph Augustine Jr.
Her grandchildren, Samantha King, Katie (Brian) Payton, Dominic Apicella, Adam Apicella, Christopher Baisden, Shane Walters, Austin (Ozzy) Walters, Lexi Augustine, Jaiden Augustine; her son-in-law, Dan (Tina) Berthlotte; her bonus children, Lisa Andursky, Sue (Appy) Apicella, Laurie Walters, Joey (Melanie) Augustine; and her great-grandchildren, Parker "Scooter", Chase "Chichi", Lucas "Love Bud", Mason "Mason Dixon", Aurora "Tootsie" Kennedy; several nieces; and many great friends.
Charlene was the owner of Sinclair Personal care Home and will be greatly missed by the residents and staff.
She enjoyed baking, shopping, sewing and spending time with her husband. She was a long-time volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul in Uniontown and a member of St. Therese Church, Uniontown.
Due to Covid-19 protocols, private services for family will be held Saturday, December 19, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown. Burial will be in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Therese Church in Uniontown or St. Francis of Assisi Church in Footdale in her memory.
Personal written tributes and messages are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.