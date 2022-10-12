Charles A. Cole

Uniontown
Charles A. “Chuck” Cole, 77, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, in his home, with his loving family by his side.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, where visitation continues Wednesday, October 12, until the 11 a.m. hour of service, with Pastor Joseph Adams officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Amvets Post #103, Hopwood.
The family would like to give a special thanks to WVU Hospice, Melissa and Ashley; and Twin Oaks Home Care, Robert and Donna.
