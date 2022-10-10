Uniontown
Charles A. "Chuck" Cole, 77, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, in his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born April 15, 1946, in Fairchance, a son of the late Charles and Lillie McKenzie Cole.
Surviving are his three sons and their spouses, Charles A. Cole, Jr. (Theresa) of Uniontown, Kevin D. Cole (Tonya) of Point Marion, Jason R. Cole (Tammy) of Core, W.Va.; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; one sister, Gloria Jeanie Maust (Jim) of Bruceton Mills, W.Va.; a very devoted grandson, "C.J."; and his fur baby, "Tootsie".
Chuck was a retired coal miner and after retirement he drove a school van for M & R Transit.
He was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Marines. He was a member of the AMVETS Post #103 Hopwood and the North Union Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8543.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, October 12, with Pastor Joseph Adams officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Amvets Post #103, Hopwood.
The family would like to give a special thanks to WVU Hospice, Melissa and Ashley; and Twin Oaks Home Care, Robert and Donna.
