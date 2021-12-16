Star City W.Va.
Charles A. Cramer, 62, of Star City, W.Va., went with the Lord on Monday, December 13, 2021.
He was born on April 20, 1959, in Mount Pleasant. Charles was a veteran who served in the United States Army, he also was a tractor trailer driver for most of his life, but was definitely a jack of all trades.
He enjoyed traveling, dancing, playing and singing in the freehand band, where he would make the lonesome whistle blow, he also enjoyed spending time with his three grandchildren, and his family.
Charles was preceded in death by both maternal, and paternal grandparents; mother, Emma K. Cramer; father, Arthur C. Cramer; brother, George C. Cramer; sisters, Sharon and Betty Jo Cramer; nephews, Arnold T. Cramer and George C. Cramer, Jr..
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Anne Cramer; and daughter, Nancy and her husband Rodney Weight, of Branson, Fla.; Timothy Cayton, of Orlando, Fla., and Joshua Cayton, of Star City W.Va.; grandchildren, Rodney Jr., Gabrielle, and April; sisters, Donna Cramer, of West Virginia, Diana Layhue and husband George, of New Salem; Ronald Cramer of Connellsville, Arnold T. Cramer, of Fayette City; Patricia Faust, of Lemont Furnace; and Viola Cramer of Fayette City; along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends from Milton West Virginia.
Charles' wishes were to have no services, and to be cremated.
