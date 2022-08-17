Uniontown
Charles A. Roskos, 68, of Uniontown, died on Monday, August 15, 2022.
He was born February 24, 1954, in Connellsville, a son of the late George W. Roskos Jr. and the late Gertrude Helen Butts Roskos.
Charlie was a 1972 graduate of Connellsville High School and a 1992 graduate of Mercy School of Nursing.
Prior to nursing school, he was employed as a truck driver and mechanic, and was known in the area as co-owner of Roskos Fitness Center with his brother George. Charlie achieved the 1987 title of Mr. Western Pennsylvania in bodybuilding. He continued as an athlete and participated in running and cycling competitions with his friends. Throughout his entire life, Charlie loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He spent his last 25 working years as a Registered Nurse in area hospitals.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Sandra L. Wagner Roskos of Uniontown; daughter, Melissa Roskos Loy and her husband, Andrew Loy, as well as grandsons, Alexander and Maxwell Loy of Dunbar; brothers, George (Vonnie) Roskos III of Connellsville and James (Robin) Roskos of South Connellsville.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, with Reverend Bruce Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit brooksfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.