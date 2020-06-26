Monessen
Charles A. Smith, 73, of Monessen, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born December 25, 1946, to the late John Lewis "Mickey" Smith and Ella Catherine Baker Smith.
Charles was born and raised in Brownsville, and although he loved his hometown he resided in Monessen for the past eight years.
Charles joined the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church at a very young age. He was a member of the Dunlap Lodge #214. The Improved, Benevolent, Protective, Order, Elks of the World. Charles was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He also enjoyed playing sports, and loved his music and dancing. Charles would tell you his greatest love in life were his nephews and nieces.
Besides his parents, Charles is preceded in death by three brothers, William Albert "Billy" Baker, John Lewis "Juney" Smith Jr., Gary Smith; three sisters, Thelma Baker, Dolores Jean "Poochie" Smith, and Patricia Ann "Patty" "Theresa" Smith. He is survived by one brother, Richard A. (Veronica "Chick") Smith of Annapolis, Md.; one sister, Laverne Smith (Allen) of Monessen; also many relatives and friends.
The Smith family would like to thank the medical staff who assisted him and our family in any way. Go bless you.
Viewing will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, and from 9 a.m. to noon, the time of a service with Pastor Carl C. Kemp officiating, Saturday, June 27, in Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, 214 Cadwallader Street, Brownsville, PA 15417. Saturday, June 27. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Final celebration has been gently placed in the hands of the HOUSE OF JACKSON MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 546 Thompson Avenue, Donora, Karl Jackson, funeral director, 724-379-5420.
